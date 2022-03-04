National Bank Financial Comments on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.17.

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$56.02 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$43.75 and a 12 month high of C$60.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 24.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

