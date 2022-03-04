National Bankshares Downgrades Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) to Sector Perform

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$21.00. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

ARE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.51.

TSE ARE opened at C$15.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$15.34 and a 12-month high of C$22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$960.40 million and a P/E ratio of 14.66.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

