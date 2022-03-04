National Bankshares Lowers Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$18.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAS. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Desjardins lowered shares of Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.13.

Shares of CAS opened at C$13.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.31. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$11.77 and a 12-month high of C$18.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

