National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.40.

NYSE:NHI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,808. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 20.73.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after buying an additional 145,018 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

