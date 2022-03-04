National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.40.

NYSE:NHI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,808. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 20.73.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after buying an additional 145,018 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.