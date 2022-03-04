NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Down 51.0% in February

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,100 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the January 31st total of 1,054,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBSPF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $3.44.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

