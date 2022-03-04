Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CEO Buys $180,000.00 in Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nautilus Biotechnology stock remained flat at $$3.50 during trading on Friday. 180,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,177. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $15.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAUT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $660,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $655,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $8,080,000. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAUT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nautilus Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.