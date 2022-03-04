Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE NAVB opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.69. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.50.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
