Needham & Company LLC Boosts CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target to $8.00

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 102.53% from the company’s current price.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their target price on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

CTIC stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $381.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

