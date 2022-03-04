Needham & Company LLC Boosts CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target to $8.00

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 102.53% from the company’s current price.
CTIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their target price on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.
CTIC stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $381.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.83.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.