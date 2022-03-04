Needham & Company LLC Cuts C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $26.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $103.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.67.

AI stock traded down $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $20.85. 124,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.15. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $98.10.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in C3.ai by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 547,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 496,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after buying an additional 312,989 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

