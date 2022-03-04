Needham & Company LLC Cuts C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $26.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $103.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.67.
AI stock traded down $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $20.85. 124,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.15. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $98.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in C3.ai by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 547,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 496,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after buying an additional 312,989 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
C3.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
