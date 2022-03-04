Needham & Company LLC Lowers Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target to $7.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.09% from the company’s previous close.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

