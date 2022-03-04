Needham & Company LLC Lowers Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target to $7.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.09% from the company’s previous close.
PAYO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.
NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $11.20.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.
