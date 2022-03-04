Needham & Company LLC Trims BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price to $40.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.13.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $43.79.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

