Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $96.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Nelnet stock opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a current ratio of 61.31. Nelnet has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.27. Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 44.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,925,000.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

