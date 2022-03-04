Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.77

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$14.77 and last traded at C$15.09, with a volume of 89536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Neo Performance Materials and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$592.87 million and a P/E ratio of 14.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

