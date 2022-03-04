Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Update

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,300 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the January 31st total of 219,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Neovasc in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neovasc during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neovasc by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 44,641 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neovasc stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 119,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,908. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.49. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

About Neovasc

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

