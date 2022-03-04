Nerva Hits 1-Day Volume of $39.00 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $185,567.08 and $39.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nerva has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nerva alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001846 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042446 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Nerva Coin Profile

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nerva Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.