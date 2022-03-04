NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

NTES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA decreased their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $86.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. NetEase has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $120.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 1,753.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 87,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 83,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 968,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.