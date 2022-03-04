Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Update

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NWITY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. 25,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,049. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. Network International has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $6.56.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

