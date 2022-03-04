Neutrino Dollar Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00084956 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

