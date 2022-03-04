New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $9.41.

New Concept Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc is a Dallas-based oil and gas company which owns oil and gas wells and mineral leases in Ohio and in West Virginia.

