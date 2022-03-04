New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 926 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.3% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after buying an additional 279,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,532,000 after buying an additional 64,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after buying an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,228,000 after purchasing an additional 142,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,103. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.32 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.46 and a 200-day moving average of $163.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

