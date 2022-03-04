New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Cut to $78.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average of $90.24. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

