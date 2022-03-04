Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL opened at $23.82 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

