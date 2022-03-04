Newmont (TSE:NGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.88

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$91.88 and last traded at C$91.81, with a volume of 67657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$89.61.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.56.

Get Newmont alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$72.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$79.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.41%.

About Newmont (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.