Newton (NEW) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.52 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Newton has a market cap of $14.52 million and approximately $171,580.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00042203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.29 or 0.06626534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,030.07 or 0.99963191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002901 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.