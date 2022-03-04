Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Short Interest Update

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NEXXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nexi from €20.60 ($23.15) to €18.00 ($20.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Nexi alerts:

NEXXY traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. 131,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,516. Nexi has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.