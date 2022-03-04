NeXplore (OTCMKTS:NXPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.50

Shares of NeXplore Co. (OTCMKTS:NXPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49.
About NeXplore (OTCMKTS:NXPC)
