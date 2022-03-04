NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $9.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $7.70 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.18.

NYSE:NEX opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $8.26.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,078,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,335,000 after acquiring an additional 85,345 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,591 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,336,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,148,000 after purchasing an additional 725,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

