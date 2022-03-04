NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.64

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 6992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on NextNav in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on NextNav in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NN. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,415,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000.

About NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

