NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.64

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 6992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on NextNav in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on NextNav in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61.
About NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)
NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.
