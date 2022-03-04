NFTb (NFTB) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NFTb has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. NFTb has a market capitalization of $11.73 million and $607,101.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042484 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.92 or 0.06596050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,367.23 or 0.99952185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00044889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00047816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002880 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

