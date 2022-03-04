NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%.
NASDAQ NGM opened at $15.20 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NGM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.
