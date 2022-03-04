NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $15.20 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 45.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

