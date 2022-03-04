NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%.

NGM stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

