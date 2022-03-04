Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,250 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NIO were worth $26,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.
NYSE NIO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,793,297. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 2.46.
NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
