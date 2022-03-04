Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,250 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NIO were worth $26,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,793,297. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 2.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

