Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) versus Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Critical Analysis

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) and Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Rivian shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nissan Motor and Rivian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Motor $74.17 billion 0.26 -$4.22 billion $0.54 16.67 Rivian N/A N/A -$1.02 billion N/A N/A

Rivian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nissan Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Motor and Rivian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Motor 1.34% 1.24% 0.35% Rivian N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nissan Motor and Rivian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Motor 1 0 3 0 2.50 Rivian 0 4 12 0 2.75

Rivian has a consensus price target of 126.86, indicating a potential upside of 149.18%. Given Rivian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rivian is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

Summary

Rivian beats Nissan Motor on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Motor (Get Rating)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business. The company was founded on December 26, 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Rivian (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

