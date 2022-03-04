Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,397,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,305,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121,719 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 183,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,812,000 after buying an additional 98,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,787,000 after buying an additional 75,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $228.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $189.74 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

