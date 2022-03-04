North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.710-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,697. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $441.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

