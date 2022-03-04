Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,943,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 191,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International (Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.