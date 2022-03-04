NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NWE opened at $60.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.43.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,130 shares of company stock valued at $642,161 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

