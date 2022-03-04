NOV (NYSE:NOV) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.14

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 396495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,539,419 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after buying an additional 565,478 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NOV by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in NOV by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 235,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

