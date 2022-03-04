Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.23 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Novanta has a 1 year low of $118.73 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.72 and a 200-day moving average of $155.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Novanta by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

