Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $29.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Novavax in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $29.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $30.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novavax’s FY2023 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.71 and a 200 day moving average of $164.07. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($9.38). The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Novavax by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,776,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Novavax by 305.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Novavax by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 39,848 shares during the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,403,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,936 shares of company stock worth $3,551,788 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

