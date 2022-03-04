Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the January 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NVZMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Shares of NVZMY stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $63.91. 26,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,851. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $58.47 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.