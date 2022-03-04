NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Down 72.2% in February

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDTY traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826. NTT DATA has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.24.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NTT DATA will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NTT DATA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

