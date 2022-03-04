NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuCana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for NuCana’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NCNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ NCNA opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. NuCana has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in NuCana by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 709,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NuCana by 115.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 526,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NuCana by 98,968.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 445,359 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in NuCana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

