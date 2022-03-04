Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up approximately 0.6% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Nucor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nucor by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $725,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $136.59. 35,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,527. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $140.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.37.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

