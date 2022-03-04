Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,991. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.60. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.