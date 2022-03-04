Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.200-$11.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NTR traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,017,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,049. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

