Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$121.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.30.

Shares of TSE NTR traded up C$3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$116.84. 539,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,008. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$66.05 and a twelve month high of C$118.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$87.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$64.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.54.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 9.2000004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

