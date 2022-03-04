Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years.

NCA stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

