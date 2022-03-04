Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years.
NCA stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.
About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
