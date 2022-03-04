Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Down 70.5% in February

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the January 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

JCE traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

