Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

NYSE:NXP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.87. 65,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,480. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.